Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,905,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,680,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

