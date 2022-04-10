Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

