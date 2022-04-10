Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Price Target Increased to €103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €101.00 ($110.99) to €103.00 ($113.19) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($149.45) to €142.00 ($156.04) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Arkema has a 1 year low of $100.21 and a 1 year high of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.33.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

