ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.98. 152,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,436. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 52-week low of $91.61 and a 52-week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.43.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

