Ashley Steel Acquires 1,081 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) insider Ashley Steel acquired 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 919 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($13,028.71).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 932.50 ($12.23) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 995.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,095.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.17. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 882 ($11.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.46) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,395.88 ($18.31).

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

