Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 124,206 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AxoGen by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

