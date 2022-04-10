Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,615,538 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 8,559.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth about $102,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSD opened at $2.17 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

