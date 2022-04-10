Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 301.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Perficient worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $596,498,000 after acquiring an additional 209,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 104.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 285,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $11,252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.