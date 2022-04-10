Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,719 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,014,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after buying an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $411.45 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.51 and its 200-day moving average is $406.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,346 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,449 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.