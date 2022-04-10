Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $352.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $344.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.53.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

