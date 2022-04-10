Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after buying an additional 292,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $97.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

