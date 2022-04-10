Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 625,956 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 2,788.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.13.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.90 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

