Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 18,703 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.92% of DXP Enterprises worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.24. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

