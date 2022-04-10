Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 27,581 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,908 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Yelp worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

