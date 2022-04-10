Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $39.12. Astec Industries shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 881 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The stock has a market cap of $877.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

