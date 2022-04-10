AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £115 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($150.82) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.70) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($150.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.52 ($133.13).

Shares of LON AZN opened at £109.30 ($143.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £169.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,821.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,260.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,881.45. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of £110 ($144.26).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

