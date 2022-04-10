ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.6%

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 7,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. ATAC Credit Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned 29.88% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

