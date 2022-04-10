Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Atento in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atento currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.33.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Atento has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

