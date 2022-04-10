Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.44.

AY opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.04 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after buying an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

