Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.97. 5,465,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.82 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

