Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 113,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $173.13. 3,883,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

