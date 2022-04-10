Austin Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

