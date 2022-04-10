Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

APR.UN opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$565.10 million and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.47 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

