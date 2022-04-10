Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,333 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average of $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

