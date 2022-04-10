AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Down 4.7%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.39 and last traded at 7.48. Approximately 2,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 978,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVDX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

