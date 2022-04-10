Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) fell 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.55. 28,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 758,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,949 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

