AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $35.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZEK. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

AZEK stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. AZEK’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

