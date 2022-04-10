Baanx Price Tops $0.0705 on Top Exchanges (BXX)

Baanx (BXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Baanx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Baanx has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $3,064.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00036719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00106944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx (CRYPTO:BXX) is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Buying and Selling Baanx

