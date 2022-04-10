Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 10.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 11.60. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 8.75 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

