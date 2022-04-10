BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 730 ($9.57).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BA stock opened at GBX 743.60 ($9.75) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 674.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 603.86. The stock has a market cap of £23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.67).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.63), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($242,735.00).

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.