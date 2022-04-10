BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 730 ($9.57).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.79) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.15) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.63), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($242,735.00).

LON:BA opened at GBX 743.60 ($9.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 674.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 603.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About BAE Systems (Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

