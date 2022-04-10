Bala Sathyanarayanan Purchases 450 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.18 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Greif by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

