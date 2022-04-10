Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising global demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. To capitalize on this demand and to drive long-term growth, the company has been investing in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive Ball Corp's results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Ball stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.56.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

