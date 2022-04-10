Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Price Target Raised to €6.40

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.40 ($7.03) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €6.25 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.40 ($8.13) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.90 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of €6.51 ($7.15) and a 1-year high of €7.93 ($8.71).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

