Bank of America Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$8.50

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$28.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.68.

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$8.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.48. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$7.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

