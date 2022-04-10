Bank of America Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $240.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $250.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $244.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.43. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

