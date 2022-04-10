Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baozun from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 159,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

