Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENQUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ENQUF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

