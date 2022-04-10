Barclays Trims General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price to $59.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.68.

GM stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

