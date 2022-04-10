Barton P. Bandy Sells 11,063 Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 11,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $12,501.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RSLS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.85.
Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About ReShape Lifesciences (Get Rating)
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.