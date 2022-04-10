Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) versus First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Head-To-Head Survey

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bay National and First United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First United $78.18 million 1.95 $19.77 million $2.95 7.79

First United has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Risk and Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of First United shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of First United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bay National and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A First United 25.29% 17.83% 1.37%

Summary

First United beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

