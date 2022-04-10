Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Belden by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Belden by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

