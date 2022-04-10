Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) to report $60.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.09 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $65.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $255.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $256.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.63 million, with estimates ranging from $260.51 million to $269.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.12. 80,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,699. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Benefitfocus news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $1,272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $29,616.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313 and have sold 8,214 shares worth $103,198. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

