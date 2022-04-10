Berenberg Bank Boosts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $0.67

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $0.50 to $0.67 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.13.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

