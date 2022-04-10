Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €29.00 ($31.87).

ETR:WAC opened at €19.19 ($21.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.33. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.42.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

