Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $694,289.59 and $40,408.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

