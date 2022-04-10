Berry Data Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $689,557.59 and approximately $53,563.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

