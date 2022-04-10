BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 4,417 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.09.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

