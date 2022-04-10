BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,120 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,084.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

FSLR opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.