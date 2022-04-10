BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $56.41 and a one year high of $77.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

